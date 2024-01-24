Baleno, Grand Vitara and Brezza to undergo Bharat NCAP tests: Maruti Suzuki

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the names of the first three vehicles from its stable which will undergo the Bharat NCAP crash tests to earn safety ratings. The carmaker today revealed that the Baleno hatchback and Brezza and Grand Vitara SUVs will be the first cars from Maruti Suzuki to undergo the test. However, the carmaker has not revealed the timeline when these three cars will be tested by Bharat NCAP, India's version of the Global NCAP. Both Baleno and Brezza have earlier gone through Global NCAP crash tests with mixed results.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivalling compact SUV, will undergo its first ever crash test since launch last year. The SUV, which was jointly developed with Toyota Motor's Urban Cruiser HyRyder, comes with enhanced safety features including six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seatbelts for passengers, 360 degree camera and much more. On paper, it is one of the Maruti Suzuki models with highest number of safety features.