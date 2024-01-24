Baleno, Grand Vitara and Brezza to undergo Bharat NCAP tests: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the names of the first three vehicles from its stable which will undergo the Bharat NCAP crash tests to earn safety ratings. The carmaker today revealed that the Baleno hatchback and Brezza and Grand Vitara SUVs will be the first cars from Maruti Suzuki to undergo the test. However, the carmaker has not revealed the timeline when these three cars will be tested by Bharat NCAP, India's version of the Global NCAP. Both Baleno and Brezza have earlier gone through Global NCAP crash tests with mixed results.