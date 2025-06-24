Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Check out 5 standout features that set it apart from the standard SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India has introduced a new, limited-edition version of its flagship luxury SUV, the Q7 Signature Edition. Priced from ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive variant builds on the top-spec Technology trim and brings a suite of premium upgrades, lifestyle enhancements, and bespoke design touches. With features aimed at luxury-oriented customers seeking a more personalised experience, the Signature Edition adds distinctive flair to an already well-rounded SUV.
Compared to the standard Audi Q7, which starts at ₹88.66 lakh and was recently facelifted, this Signature Edition adds features that go beyond cosmetic changes. While both variants share the same safety tech, infotainment system, and performance, the Signature Edition brings a further elevated ownership experience with a first-in-segment espresso machine, dynamic cosmetic upgrades and a more curated approach to in-cabin luxury.
Here's a closer look at five key things that define the Audi Q7 Signature Edition and how it stands apart from the standard Q7.
First, the Signature Edition comes with striking new visual enhancements that add a sense of occasion every time you step into the SUV. Unique to this variant are Audi rings LED entry lamps that project the brand’s logo onto the ground, creating a premium welcome gesture. It also features dynamic wheel hub caps that keep the Audi logo upright even while driving. These small yet thoughtful design flourishes elevate the Q7's road presence, while the special finish on the R20 alloy wheels further enhances its sporty stance. Customers can choose from five elegant exterior colours, Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey, making the Signature Edition a more personalised offering.
Second, in a first-of-its-kind addition, the Q7 Signature Edition comes equipped with an Espresso Mobile coffee system. This in-car coffee maker allows passengers to brew a fresh cup of espresso on the go, turning routine commutes or long highway drives into a more indulgent experience. It’s a segment-first feature in India and reflects Audi’s focus on creating a luxurious lifestyle experience inside the cabin.
Third, Audi has added a range of exclusive accessories to the Signature Edition to enrich the tactile and visual experience. A metallic Audi key cover adds a premium touch before you even enter the car, while stainless steel pedal caps give the cabin a sportier edge. These refinements are not available on the standard Q7 and enhance the sense of exclusivity that defines this limited-run edition.
Fourth, the Signature Edition also prioritises safety and peace of mind with the inclusion of an integrated dashcam system. Audi’s Dashcam with Universal Traffic Recorder is designed to record high-quality video both while driving and when parked, offering additional security in urban and highway environments. Whether for capturing road incidents or monitoring the vehicle when unattended, this is a functional upgrade that adds real-world value.
Fifth, while the core mechanicals remain unchanged, powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the Signature Edition builds on the strong foundation of the standard Q7 Technology trim. It features quattro all-wheel drive, a mild-hybrid 48V system, adaptive air suspension, and Audi Drive Select with seven modes. However, it now wraps these capabilities in a more individualised and luxurious package that offers greater visual impact and lifestyle convenience.
