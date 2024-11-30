Audi Q7 launched at 88.66 lakh: Key highlights to know about the three-row SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The facelifted Audi Q7 was recently launched in India with prices starting at ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Audi Q7 facelift is available in two trims—Premium Plus and Technology. This refreshed model introduces updated styling, modern technology and improved features while retaining its three-row seating configuration.
The 2024 Audi Q7 boasts a striking redesign with key exterior changes, including a new octagonal front grille in a satin silver finish giving the grille a more premium look. Flanking the grille are two split-effect headlamps featuring the Matrix HD LED technology. The LED DRLs have been repositioned for a modern look. The bumpers at the front and rear get revamped styling too. The Q7 comes with 19-inch alloys on the entry-level model and gets up to 22-inch ones for the top-spec one. Additional elements such as aluminium-finished roof rails, contrast stitching and a rearview camera with park assist are also offered.
The new Q7 is being offered in three new shades including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red to expand the customisation options for buyers.
While the cabin layout remains familiar, several upgrades work to elevate the overall experience of the new Q7. Starting with the infotainment system that now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes paired with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system which allows the passengers to have an immersive audio experience. Electrically adjustable front seats, electronically folding third-row seats and a powered tailgate with a kick sensor are also included as part of the complete bundle.
The car also gets updated advanced driver assistance systems features and warning lights have now been integrated into the virtual cockpit instrument cluster display. Other safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD and more.
Under the hood, the Q7 facelift features a powerful drivetrain. The engine is a 3-litre, V6, turbocharged, petrol engine which makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In addition to this, the Q7 also has a mild-hybrid system. The 48-volt system helps improve fuel efficiency figures and smoothens performance. The Q7 also gets an All-Wheel Drive system transmitted via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This enables the SUV to take on various terrain conditions.
Priced at ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Audi Q7 faces stiff competition in the luxury SUV segment, rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
