Audi’s flagship SUV goes on sale in India. Check it out 

Audi recently launched its flagship SUV in India and the new offering is the facelifted Q8 coupe SUV
Positioned above the Q7, the new Audi Q8 Facelift arrives with new styling elements and feature upgrades, while carrying the same powertrain
Styling elements include a new single-frame grille with new geometric pattern, revised bumpers and new 21-inch alloy wheels
The LED DRLs have been tweaked while the Q8 facelift sports new Matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights
The updated Virtual Cockpit console gets lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assist and traffic light information
The Audi cabin also gets ventilated front seats, ADAS, 360-degree camera, B&O sound system & 4-zone climate control
The Q8 facelift’s cabin can be had in four colours - Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray
The Q8 gets the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 with a 48V mild-hybrid system that develops 335 bhp & 500 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.6 seconds
The new Audi Q8 facelift is priced at ₹1.17 crore (ex-showroom)