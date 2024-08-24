Audi’s flagship SUV goes on sale in India. Check it out 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 24, 2024

Audi recently launched its flagship SUV in India and the new offering is the facelifted Q8 coupe SUV

Positioned above the Q7, the new Audi Q8 Facelift arrives with new styling elements and feature upgrades, while carrying the same powertrain

Styling elements include a new single-frame grille with new geometric pattern, revised bumpers and new 21-inch alloy wheels

The LED DRLs have been tweaked while the Q8 facelift sports new Matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights 

 Check product page

The updated Virtual Cockpit console gets lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assist and traffic light information

The Audi cabin also gets ventilated front seats, ADAS, 360-degree camera, B&O sound system & 4-zone climate control

The Q8 facelift’s cabin can be had in four colours - Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray

The Q8 gets the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 with a 48V mild-hybrid system that develops 335 bhp & 500 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.6 seconds

The new Audi Q8 facelift is priced at 1.17 crore (ex-showroom)
