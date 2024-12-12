Aston Martin Valhalla: A look at the fresh V8 hybrid supercar

The Aston Martin Valhalla has pounced into the automotive industry with a roar as the manufacturer has furnished elaborate details about the upcoming car. The Aston Martin Valhalla is limited to just 999 units and will be delivered to customers in the second half of 2025. Aston Martin has jumped onto the hybrid bandwagon by giving the Valhalla a mid-positioned hybrid powertrain combining active aerodynamics and a driver-centric design.

The supercar aims to deliver extraordinary performance both on the road and on track. With a focus on driver engagement and dynamic handling, it integrates a V8 engine with three electric motors for power, agility and efficiency.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Exterior design

The Valhalla’s exterior is crafted from carbon fibre, optimising both performance and weight. The dihedral doors not only offer dramatic aesthetics but also improve accessibility by lifting away from the driver making ingress and egress easier. Additionally, the doors include aerodynamic vanes that direct airflow to the engine and transmission oil coolers which improve cooling efficiency by 50 per cent.

The rear of the car also gets large venturi tunnels, accelerating airflow under the car and generating additional downforce. There is a quad exhaust system placed strategically to optimise both exhaust flow and sound with its active exhaust valves that modify the sound and improve performance at high speeds on demand.

The Valhalla gets an F1-inspired styling evident at the face of the supercar.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Interior

Inside, the Valhalla offers a minimalist, performance-focused cockpit. The raised footwells and one-piece carbon fibre seats provide an optimal driving position, ensuring comfort without sacrificing support. The steering wheel is designed for precision handling, influenced by Formula 1 ergonomics.

The Aston Martin HMI system offers a column-mounted display for essential information, including a Race mode tachometer and Powerflow graphic to visualize the hybrid system’s energy distribution. A central touchscreen displays real-time hybrid performance data, showing energy regeneration and electric power usage. The system also offers selectable ADAS modes allowing drivers to tailor the level of assistance based on driving conditions.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Engine and performance

The Valhalla is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, paired with two front-mounted electric motors to provide a hybrid output of 1,064 horsepower and 1100 Nm of torque. This combination allows the car to achieve 0-100 kmph in under 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 350 kmph (217 mph).

The car features Electric All-Wheel-Drive Distribution (E-AWDD) which continuously adjusts the torque between the front and rear axles based on real-time data from various sensors. This system is integrated into the Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control (IVDC) which ensures that each wheel is optimally powered for maximum grip and stability across varied driving conditions. The IVDC system gets three driving modes including ESP-On, ESP-Race and ESP-Off. The car is also equipped with Torque Vectoring (E-TV) which adjusts the distribution of torque between the front wheels to improve both agility and stability.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Aerodynamics

The supercar is fitted with active aerodynamic elements capable of adjusting front and rear downforce. This setup can generate up to 600 kg of downforce at 240 km/h. The rear dual-element ‘T’ wing and concealed front wing keep adjusting to maintain optimal balance and reduce drag.

The active rear wing can extend by 255 mm in Race mode maximising downforce for extreme cornering. Additionally, during high braking demands the rear wing acts as an air brake which shifts the aero balance and enhances braking stability. At its top speed, the car's aerodynamic systems adjust to maintain consistent downforce and dynamic stability.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Will it come to India?

Deliveries of the Valhalla are set to begin in 2025 but there is no official word on the India launch by the manufacturer as yet.

