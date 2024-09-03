2025 Aston Martin Vanquish unveiled with over 800 bhp. Check it out
- 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish will go against the Ferrari 12Cilindri.
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish gets an all-new design but it retains the iconic silhouette.
After six years of absence, Aston Martin has brought back the Vanquish moniker as its flagship. 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish uses a bespoke chassis, carbon fibre bodywork, luxurious new interior and a V12 engine. The manufacturer says that production will be limited to 1,000 units a year.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS