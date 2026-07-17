Aston Martin reveals Dreadnought, a V12-powered SUV you'll never drive

Aston Martin has taken a step into gaming with Dreadnought, a digital-only vehicle built for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The SUV has been developed in partnership with Infinity Ward and Activision and will appear in the game as a military-spec, all-wheel-drive machine shaped by Aston Martin’s design language. The vehicle will make its first public appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York before the game launches globally on October 23, 2026.

If you're still confused or wondering, the Dreadnought is not a physical concept or a road-going prototype. It is a game asset created specifically for the Modern Warfare universe, where Aston Martin’s design team was given freedom to imagine a performance SUV without real-world limits. The result is a vehicle designed to suit the game's fast, hostile environments while still carrying clear Aston Martin cues.

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Built for a virtual battlefield

According to the company, the digital SUV mixes performance, armour technology and combat-focused systems in one package. It has been designed to feel at home in the game’s toughest zones, with an aggressive all-wheel-drive setup and a V12 soundtrack that adds to the in-game experience.

Design details with Aston Martin cues

Even with its military theme, the Dreadnought keeps several luxury-brand touches. Aston Martin says the digital SUV features herringbone-weave exterior carbon fibre, an Oxford Tan leather dashboard and door trims, and a metallic gold gear lever. It also wears the brand’s Chiltern Green paint colour, which links it back to familiar Aston Martin design themes.

At the same time, the vehicle includes elements rarely associated with the marque, including military-grade armour plating, reserve fuel tanks and bespoke weapons storage. The company says this contrast was part of the appeal, combining its luxury identity with the hard-edged look of a tactical vehicle.

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How it fits into the game

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, players will be able to find Dreadnought at key points of interest in both DMZ and Call of Duty: Warzone modes. Infinity Ward said the project was developed from concept to in-game physics with a focus on keeping the vehicle aligned to Aston Martin’s design approach while still making it work as an armoured battlefield machine.

Aston Martin’s brand diversification team said the move into gaming is meant to connect with a younger audience and expand the company’s presence beyond cars. The firm sees Dreadnought as a way to introduce its ultra-luxury identity to players who may not interact with the brand in traditional automotive settings.

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Public debut and launch timing

The full-size model of Dreadnought will be shown at Fanatics Fest in New York on the Call of Duty stand. That gives attendees a first look at the vehicle before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 goes on sale worldwide across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC via Battle.net, XBOX on PC, Steam and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2026.

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