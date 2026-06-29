Aston Martin DB12 S, Vantage S, DBX S to be showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed

British luxury automaker Aston Martin has recently announced that it would introduce the ‘S’ versions of the DB12, Vantage and DBX at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month. This would be the 34th edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, being held in Sussex. The Goodwood Festival is known for high-profile appearances as well as testing cars that are set to be launched globally.

Aston Martin will debut the DB12 S, Vantage S and DBX S at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, showcasing enhanced performance, revised dynamics, lighter construction and distinctive styling across its 'S' lineup

Aston Martin DB12 S

The Supercar Paddock showcase will be led by the Aston Martin DB12 S. Positioned as a high-performance Super Tourer, the DB12 S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 690.42 bhp and 800 Nm of torque; it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, with the company claiming that it is the most powerful front-engined V8-powered non-hybrid model in its segment.

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Additionally, the DB12 S features a recalibrated eight-speed automatic transmission capable of 120-millisecond gear shifts, along with a revised suspension tuning, an optimised electronic differential (E-Diff), and a thicker anti-roll bar to improve agility and handling. Carbon-ceramic brakes have been made standard to deliver stronger braking performance while reducing unsprung weight, while a newly developed exhaust system enhances the car's V8 soundtrack.

Aston Martin Vantage S

The Aston Martin Vantage S represents the most track-oriented version of Aston Martin's sports car lineup. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine develops 670.70 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Notably, a bespoke drive-by-wire throttle calibration enhances throttle response and driver engagement, while revisions to the suspension, powertrain mounts, and chassis further improve agility, steering feel, and stability. Exterior updates, including centrally mounted bonnet blades and a full-width rear decklid spoiler.

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Aston Martin DBX S

The DBX S makes its luxury performance SUV even sportier. Returning to Goodwood after setting a hill climb record last year, the DBX S benefits from engine technology derived from the Valhalla supercar. Its twin-turbocharged V8 produces 717 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Weight has also been reduced by up to 47 kg compared to the DBX707, contributing to improved responsiveness and driving dynamics. Furthermore, the DBX S receives chassis enhancements consistent with the other S models, as well as distinctive exterior and interior styling revisions that reinforce its commanding road presence.

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