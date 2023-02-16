Around 60% consumers in APAC including India will prefer hybrid cars in future

Around 60 per cent of potential car buyers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including India, will prefer to purchase a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model, reveals a study by Zebra Technologies Corporation. Globally 53 per cent of potential car buyers will prefer to purchase a hybrid vehicle, claims the study. The study further states that auto manufacturers around the globe are under high pressure to bring in next-generation electric vehicles that are environment-friendly and sustainable.

This survey showing the increasing preference towards hybrid electric vehicles was conducted between August and September 2022, and 1,336 people participated in it. These people included industry decision-makers, fleet managers and consumers. In the APAC region, 350 respondents were surveyed across countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, claims ANI.

The study also claims that despite a fluctuating economy, automotive manufacturers worldwide are ready to invest in technology innovation. While globally, 74 per cent of automakers are ready for this, in the APAC region, it is 69 per cent. Also, the study states that 67 per cent of automakers globally and 63 per cent of automakers in the APAC region are ready to increase their spending for the manufacturing infrastructure in 2023.

The study further points out that 87 per cent of millennials are focused on purchasing hybrid electric vehicles. They are closely followed by 78 per cent of Gen X consumers and 76 per cent of baby boomers globally. In the APAC region, 92 per cent of millennials are interested in buying hybrid electric vehicles, followed by 83 per cent of Gen Xers and 72 per cent of baby boomers, who prefer sustainability the highest.

The study also claims that consumers are driving the growing emphasis on personalisation. Modern customers like the ability to customise a vehicle to their liking. Nearly four in every five consumers say personalisation options factor into their vehicle purchase decision.

