‘A big deal’: Joe Biden acknowledges Tesla charging network. Elon Musk responds

US President Joe Biden has given a warm shoulder to Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk by recognising the contribution of the EV or electric vehicle company in expanding charging network across the country. Biden hasn't always been generous in his praise for Tesla even as he has lauded its rivals like GM and Ford. But the change in approach has been afoot for some time now.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 09:55 AM
File photo of a Tesla EV being charged in California.
File photo of a Tesla EV being charged in California.

Taking to Twitter - owned by Musk, Biden elaborated that there is a need to expand the presence of EV chargers in the country while also ensuring that these help existing and new owners of battery-powered EVs. To this end, he pointed specifically to Tesla Superchargers. “In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible," he tweeted. “To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers. That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference."

Musk was quick to respond, underlining that Tesla chargers are ready to welcome EVs from all brands and not just Tesla models. “Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network," he responded.

But while this is not the first time Musk has announced Tesla chargers are open to rival EV models as well, it has not been done so as yet in the US. If Tesla is to benefit from a package worth $7.5 billion in subsidies from Washington, it has to extend its proprietary charging to others. This is what even Biden is hoping for as the US President looks to add half a million EV chargers in the country over the next few years. There were 100,000 such chargers in 2021.

At present, Tesla has around 7,500 Superchargers which can power EVs in quick time. Local reports say the White House has received a commitment from Tesla that these - and around 17,700 fast chargers - would be open to EVs of all brands.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 09:55 AM IST
