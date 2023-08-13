Are you an MG ZS EV owner? There's some good news for you

Copyright © HT Media Limited
As MG celebrates 100 years of its existence, the Indian arm of the OEM is offering a lucrative scheme for the owners of the ZS EV in the country. MG Motor India has partnered with EV charging infrastructure company ChargeZone to offer 15% off on EV charging sessions for ZS EV owners at any of the latter's public EV charging stations. The discount is valid till November 30.