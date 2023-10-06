MG ZS EV gets festive offers to woo potential buyers. Check details here

MG Motor India on Friday announced ZS electric car is part of its special festive initiative under which potential customers can look forward to discounts and offers. While the Hector was MG's first offering in India back in 2019 and received a major update earlier this year, the ZS EV was launched in 2020, updated in 2022 and then equipped with ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems earlier in 2023.

While the Hector SUV received a limited-time special anniversary pricing recently and the base petrol variant now starts at ₹14.72 lakh while the base diesel variant pricing begins from 17.98 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The ZS EV now joins its SUV sibling and sports a starting price sticker of ₹22.88 lakh for the Excite variant, ₹24.99 lakh for the Exclusive variant and ₹25.89 lakh for the Exclusive Pro (all prices are ex-showroom).

The ZS EV with ADAS was launched in July and at the time, the base variant was priced at ₹23.38 lakh while the top end dual-tone variant was at ₹28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ZS EV is one of the initial all-electric car models in the market and has fared reasonably well for the company so far. It is equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which supports DC fast charging. The unit has been designed to to provide better dust and water resistance. The claimed ZS EV range is at around 460 kms.

First Published Date: