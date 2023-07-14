HT Auto
MG ZS EV with ADAS launched: 5 things to know

MG ZS EV was one of the first mass-market electric vehicles in the Indian market. It has been quite successful as the manufacturer has already sold more than 10,000 units of the electric crossover. In 2022, the ZS EV received a substantial facelift, it now is an electric version of the Astor that is currently on sale in our market. Now, the brand has updated the ZS EV once again and here are five things that one should know about it.

MG Motor India has launched a new variant of the ZS EV electric SUV which will offer 17 level-2 ADAS features.
MG Motor India has launched a new variant of the ZS EV electric SUV which will offer 17 level-2 ADAS features.

MG ZS EV: Gets ADAS now

The biggest update to the MG ZS EV is the addition of the Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. The manufacturer has added 17 Level 2 ADAS features to the electric crossover. It now comes with Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Speed Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. It is offered only on the top-end variant.

MG ZS EV: Safety equipment

In terms of safety equipment, the ZS EV comes with Hill Descent Control, 360-degree around view camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a hill-start assist and 6 airbags.

Also Read : MG Gloster BLACKSTORM launched at 40.29 lakh. Check out what's special

MG ZS EV: Performance

Powering the ZS EV is an electric motor mounted on the front axle. It puts out 174 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 280 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal, and Sport.

MG ZS EV: Range, battery and charging

The battery pack on the ZS EV measures 50.3 kWh in size. The battery has been designed to comply with IP69K to provide better dust and water resistance and meets the UL2580 Safety Management System as well as the ASIL-D Enhanced Safety Integrity Level rating.

MG claims a driving range of 461 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged fully in 8.5 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger. There is also fast charging on offer. It takes just 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

MG ZS EV: Features

The ZS EV comes with a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, digital key, iSmart connected car technology, fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat and much more.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2023, 13:08 PM IST
