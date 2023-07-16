What are the new ADAS features introduced on MG ZS EV?

MG Motor India has launched a new variant of its best-selling electric car ZS EV
The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system
It offers as many as 17 ADAS features and comes or ₹27.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Level 2 ADAS comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning
Features include Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning...
... Speed Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more
Traffic Jam Assist helps in hassle-free driving during congestion
Forward Collision Warning is used to alert driver of potential crash
MG ZS EV becomes the fourth SUV in MG's lineup to get ADAS features