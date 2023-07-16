What are the new ADAS features introduced on MG ZS EV?

Published Jul 16, 2023

MG Motor India has launched a new variant of its best-selling electric car ZS EV

The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system

It offers as many as 17 ADAS features and comes or 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Level 2 ADAS comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning

Features include Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning...

... Speed Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more

Traffic Jam Assist helps in hassle-free driving during congestion

Forward Collision Warning is used to alert driver of potential crash

 MG ZS EV becomes the fourth SUV in MG's lineup to get ADAS features
 Other models include the Hector, Astor and Gloster SUVs
