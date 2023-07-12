MG ZS EV with level-2 ADAS features launched in India. Check price

MG Motor India has launched a new variant of its best-selling electric car ZS EV. The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system which offers as many as 17 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The British-origin carmaker has launched the ZS EV with ADAS at a price of ₹27.89 lakh, which makes it the most expensive among all the variants of the electric SUV. MG ZS EV rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona and BYD Atto 3 among other electric SUVs in India.

MG ZS EV ADAS variant's price of ₹27.89 lakh (ex-showroom) is only limited for a short time. However, the carmaker has not shared any timeline till when this prices will remain applicable. MG ZS EV prices in India starts from ₹23.38 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end version used to cost ₹27.40 lakh (ex-showroom) before the new ADAS variant arrived today.

MG Motor said that the ADAS technology introduced in the ZS EV comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning. Among the features it offers are Traffic Jam Assist which helps in hassle-free driving during congestion, Forward Collision Warning to alert driver of potential crash and applying autonomous brakes to come to a halt, Speed Assist System to prevent over speeding, lane keep assist , adaptive cruise control and more.

MG ZS EV becomes the fourth SUV in its lineup to get ADAS features. Other models include the Hector, Astor and Gloster SUVs. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India, said, “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG’s commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future."

Watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

All other details of the MG ZS EV with ADAS remain similar to the facelift version launched a year ago. The electric SUV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which supports DC fast charging. The unit has been designed to to provide better dust and water resistance. The battery carries enough juice to power the electric SUV up to 461 kms on a single charge.

