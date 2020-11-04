All-new Hyundai i20 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the all-new i20 premium hatchback in the Indian market tomorrow (November 5). The new i20 is going to come out as a successor to the outgoing Elite i20 which has already been discontinued from the market. It is going to take aim at other premium hatchbacks such as Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

With the generation change the i20 has evolved into a completely new model. It gets a fully revamped exterior design and styling, a set of new features and new powertrain options in order to compete more aggressively against the stiff competition in the segment.

It will be introduced in an array of colour options such as Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. Moreover, there will also be two dual-tone colour options present such as Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.

The company has confirmed that the new i20 will be plonked with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The transmission option will include a manual, 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and a segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) will also be part of the list.

As per Hyundai, special stress has been laid up on the safety of new-gen model. Its structure comprise of 66% high-strength steel. It is lighter and has enhanced crash worthiness in comparison to the older car.

New safety and driver assist features on the updated i20 will include segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

Expected Price:

It is expected to be price from ₹6 lakh and extend up to ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).