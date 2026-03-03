5 compact SUVs I would pick for their high ground clearance

For Indian buyers, ground clearance is more than a mere number on the spec sheet. It is a survival tool that is downright necessary for driving across most areas in the country. From pothole-stricken city roads and unmarked speed breakers that are nearly invisible at night, to rural trails and the occasional long-distance trip to the hills, a taller stance can make or break your driving experience.

If ground clearance alone were the deciding factor, here are the five compact SUVs I would pick, ranked by how confidently they sit above the road:

Honda Elevate - 220 mm

Honda Elevate

Standing tall at 220 mm, the Honda Elevate boasts the highest ground clearance among its competitors. Known for its no-nonsense practicality, the SUV brings a spacious cabin with a decent equipment list and dependable boot space. Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT, the Elevate delivers 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - 210 mm

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder trails closely with its 210 mm ground clearance and offers a comfortable driving experience with enough space to tackle nearly all of what India’s diverse road conditions have to offer.

The Hyryder offers two engine options: a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid (eCVT) delivering 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre NA petrol (5MT/6TCA) churning out 102 bhp and 139 Nm. Those seeking to save more on fuel can opt for the CNG variants.

Tata Harrier - 205 mm

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier’s 205 mm ground clearance allows it to take on rough and uneven terrain with ease, while bringing roomy interiors and a practical boot perfect for long hauls. It also carries strong safety credentials and a catalogue of premium features.

With its latest update, the Harrier can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel mill churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol unit makes 167 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Both can be had with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

Kia Seltos - 200 mm

Kia Seltos

With 200 mm of ground clearance, the new Kia Seltos carries a slight edge over its stablemate, while bringing a markedly different design approach. This is a tech-rich SUV with a wide range of features and amenities that keep long journeys comfortable.

The Seltos can be had with three engine options: NA petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or CVT (113 bhp/144 Nm), a turbo-petrol unit with a DCT (158 bhp/253 Nm), and a turbo-diesel mill with a 6-speed manual or torque converter (114 bhp/250 Nm).

Hyundai Creta - 190 mm

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is among the most well-rounded offerings in the compact SUV space, and its 190 mm ground clearance is ample for clearing all the rough patches and speed bumps one may come across in their day-to-day drives.

The SUV derives its power from the same 1.5-litre engine options as the Seltos: an NA petrol unit producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a turbo-petrol unit delivering 158 bhp and 250 Nm, and a diesel mill churning out 114 bhp and 250 Nm.

