2025 Toyota Camry to launch on December 11: Key highlights to know before getting yours

The Toyota Camry launch will take place on December 11 in India. The ninth generation of the signature mid-size sedan will arrive with several upgrade

The latest generation of the Toyota Camry will be launched in India on December 11, and it will arrive with a fresh array of updates, spanning across design, tech and performance. The ninth generation of the Japanese carmaker’s signature mid-size sedan is already available in the global markets. It will be assembled locally on our shores to achieve a more competitive price.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

This will mark 11 years since the sedan was first introduced in India and it makes a return trip with an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. If you are interested in getting your hands on the 2025 Toyota Camry, here is a list of five highlights that you should consider: