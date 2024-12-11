The new-gen Toyota Camry comes with a revamped design and a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid
It sports angular LED headlamps with DRLs at the front and wraparound taillights
The 2025 Toyota Camry comes riding on a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels
The cabin receives several updates and is upholstered in yellow brown soft leather
The mid-size sedan brings two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster
The 2025 Camry features an e-CVT with 10-speed Sequential Shift for manual driving feel
The cabin offers rear seats with recline while front seats are 10-way power adjustable
The rear centre amrest has touch controls for audio, recline, sunshade, and climate control
The new Camry offers 3-zone climate control with rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof
The sedan brings a 427.5-litre trunk that can be accessed from the rear seats