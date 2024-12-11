2025 Toyota Camry launched at 48 lakh with hybrid power and ADAS

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2024

The new-gen Toyota Camry comes with a revamped design and a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid

It sports angular LED headlamps with DRLs at the front and wraparound taillights

The 2025 Toyota Camry comes riding on a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels 

The cabin receives several updates and is upholstered in yellow brown soft leather

The mid-size sedan brings two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster

The 2025 Camry features an e-CVT with 10-speed Sequential Shift for manual driving feel  

The cabin offers rear seats with recline while front seats are 10-way power adjustable

The rear centre amrest has touch controls for audio, recline, sunshade, and climate control

The new Camry offers 3-zone climate control with rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof

The sedan brings a 427.5-litre trunk that can be accessed from the rear seats
