2025 Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Which premium hatchback will you pick

Tata Motors has refreshed its premium hatchback with the 2025 Altroz. The premium hatchback was launched in May 2025 with starting prices of ₹6.89 lakh to ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The update positions the Altroz against key competitors in the segment, the Hyundai i20 , Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza .

The 2025 Tata Altroz starts at ₹ 6.89 lakh while the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹ 7.51 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

While pricing and segment placement remain comparable, the facelift provides design tweaks, more features, and a wider range of powertrain options, to help broaden the appeal of the Altroz. Let's see how the updated Altroz stacks against the i20.

2025 Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Design

In terms of visual changes, the overall shape of the 2025 Altroz is largely unchanged, but there have been a number of subtle changes made to the design. The flush-type door handles give the exterior a modern and sophisticated appearance, and the rear connected LED tail lamps do provide a modern touch. The car also receives an upgrade in front end lighting, with automatic LED headlights and LED fog lamps that also have a cornering function. Both of these upgrades will improve the visibility of the vehicle and the front end styling. Auto-folding outside mirrors and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels also help the vehicle's curbside appeal which gives it an upscale feel that allows the Altroz to compete with the more luxurious hatchbacks in the segment.

2025 Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Features

The 2025 Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 are closely matched in features but differ in a few key areas. On the exterior, both offer LED headlights, DRLs, alloy wheels, and auto-folding ORVMs. The Altroz adds LED fog lamps with cornering, connected tail lights, and flush-type door handles, while the i20 includes puddle lamps.

Inside, the Altroz features a black-beige theme, fabric upholstery, and multi-colour ambient lighting, along with a touch-based AC panel and cooled glovebox. The i20 gets a black-grey cabin with semi-leatherette seats, blue ambient lighting, and a sunglass holder.

In terms of comfort and tech, both hatchbacks get a sunroof, wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, cruise control, and paddle shifters. However, the Altroz offers a fully digital driver’s display, while the i20 makes do with a semi-digital unit.

Infotainment is handled by a 10.25-inch touchscreen on both cars, but the Altroz supports wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and uses an 8-speaker system. The i20 has wired smartphone connectivity with a 7-speaker Bose setup.

For safety, both offer six airbags, ESC, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts. The Altroz stands out with a 360-degree camera, whereas the i20 only gets a rear camera. Overall, the Altroz delivers more in terms of safety and connected features, while the i20 focuses on refinement.

2025 Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Specifications

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift offers greater variety in powertrains, making it more adaptable to different driving needs. It comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol (88 PS/115 Nm), a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG (73.5 PS/103 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (90 PS/200 Nm). Depending on the variant, buyers can choose from a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed AMT, or a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

In comparison, the Hyundai i20 is powered solely by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It produces 83 PS with the 5-speed manual and 88 PS with the CVT, both offering 115 Nm of torque. While the i20’s setup is smooth and refined, it lacks diesel and CNG options, giving the Altroz an edge in versatility and fuel choice.

2025 Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Price

With a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh and extending up to ₹11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the 2025 Altroz undercuts some competitors at the entry level while slightly exceeding others at the top end.

For context, the Hyundai i20 is priced between ₹7.51 lakh and ₹11.25 lakh. Despite the slightly higher ceiling price, the Altroz offers more variety in powertrains and a few unique features like the 360-degree camera and digital instrument cluster, giving buyers additional value.

