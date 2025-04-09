2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New variant, new features and more safety. Check it out

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the 2025 Grand Vitara in India with notable updates that enhance its safety, features, and overall appeal. Starting at ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of this midsize SUV continues to target both urban buyers and those looking for a fuel-efficient, feature-rich family car. Here's a closer look at the five major highlights of the refreshed Grand Vitara.

1 Aesthetic appeal has also been enhanced with new precision-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, giving the SUV a sharper and more premium look. This complements the Grand Vitara's bold styling and road presence.

2 In a major step towards enhanced occupant safety, the 2025 Grand Vitara now comes with 6 airbags as standard. This is in addition to safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes, ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, making the SUV safer than ever before.

3 Expanding its hybrid portfolio, Maruti Suzuki has added a Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant slots in below the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, offering a more affordable way to experience the benefits of a strong hybrid system.

5 Maruti has introduced Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) variants that now offer a sunroof, making the feature more accessible across the range. Other newly added features include an 8-way powered driver’s seat, electronic parking brake (for 6AT), PM 2.5 air purifier, LED cabin lighting, and rear door sunshades, enhancing overall comfort and convenience.

