2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched at 11.42 lakh, gets six airbags and new features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received the MY25 update, which comprises a host of new premium features as well as six airbags. Launched at a starting price of ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the upmarket SUV from Maruti Suzuki has become more premium with the new feature additions and safer with six airbags as standard fitment.

On the exterior, the new MY25 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes carrying the same design as the MY24 iteration of the SUV. However, inside the cabin, several new features have been introduced focusing on the convenience and comfort of the occupants. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the customer now has more options to buy a sunroof-equipped variant of the Grand Vitara. While earlier, the Zeta and Alpha variants of the SUV used to come with a sunroof, now the Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) variants come with this feature in the MY25 Grand Vitara.

Other key features of the MY25 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include an eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for six-speed automatic transmission equipped variants, an automatic air purifier with PM 2.5 display, new LED cabin lamps and rear door sunshades. It also gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Connectivity, a head-up display (HUD), a 360-degree surround view camera, a wireless charging dock, ventilated seats etc. The updated Grand Vitara also received a set of new R17 precision-cut alloy wheels.

On the safety feature front, the MY25 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), among others as standard fitment.

On the powertrain front, the MY25 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes retaining the same engine and transmission options. However, the engine is now E20 fuel compliant.

Speaking on the launch of the MY25 Grand Vitara, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said that with the addition of new premium and safety features, the value proposition of the OEM's flagship SUV has been enhanced. "At Maruti Suzuki, we are always listening to our customers, and regularly refresh our product line-up in sync with customer demand. The updated Grand Vitara reiterates our commitment to adapt to changing customer priorities, especially regarding safety and comfort," Banerjee added.

