2025 Hyundai Inster scores 4 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

Euro NCAP has announced the crash test result of the Hyundai Inster. The micro SUV scored four stars in the crash test. It secured 70 per cent for the adult occupant and 81 per cent for the child occupant. In Vulnerable Road users, the Inster scored 70 per cent and safety assist, it stood at 67 per cent.

In the frontal offset crash test, the Hyundai Inster's passenger cabin stayed stable. However, the driver’s head hit the airbag too hard, reducing the protection rating for that area. The chest protection for the driver was rated as marginal due to high compression levels in the test dummy. On the positive side, the knees and thighs (femurs) of both the driver and front passenger were well protected.

Hyundai also proved that the car offers a similar level of protection for people of various sizes and seating positions. Additional analysis showed that the Inster would not cause severe damage to other vehicles in a frontal crash.

Inster scored fairly well in the crash test done by Euro NCAP.

In the full-width frontal crash test, chest protection was again marginal for both the driver and a rear passenger. In the side impact test, all vital body parts were either well or adequately protected. However, the driver’s door came unlatched during the test, which led to a penalty in the score.

During the more intense side pole crash test, chest protection for the driver was again marginal, based on how much the dummy's ribs were compressed. The car also showed poor control of movement across the cabin (called excursion) in far-side impacts—where the car is hit on the opposite side of the passenger.

Although the Inster has features to reduce injuries between passengers in such situations, it couldn’t score points for this due to the door opening in the earlier side test. On the brighter side, crash tests for the front seats and headrests showed good protection against whiplash in rear-end collisions. However, the rear seats only offered marginal whiplash protection based on their design.

The Hyundai Inster includes modern safety features like an advanced eCall system that contacts emergency services automatically after a crash and a system to prevent further impacts after a collision. Hyundai also confirmed that passengers could exit the vehicle in case it becomes submerged, as the doors and windows remain operable.

