Hyundai sales surpass 1.1 million units for sunroof-equipped cars in just 5 years

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2025, 11:02 AM
Cars with sunroofs contributed to 52 per cent of domestic sales at Hyundai last year, which now stands at 54 per cent in the last six months (January - June 2025).

Hyundai says 12 out of 14 models in its lineup in India offer the sunroof on select variants (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai says 12 out of 14 models in its lineup in India offer the sunroof on select variants
Hyundai Motor India has announced a new milestone with the automaker retailing over 1.1 million units, specifically of sunroof-equipped cars in the country. The South Korean auto giant achieved the landmark figure in just five years, a testament to the growing popularity of sunroofs among buyers in India. For customers looking at an aspirational purchase, the availability of a sunroof has been a major part of the buying decision.

Every second Hyundai sold in India gets a sunroof

Every second Hyundai car sold in India today comes equipped with a sunroof. The automaker says about 52 per cent of its domestic sales featured sunroofs. The contribution increased further to 54 per cent in the first half of the current calendar year (January - June 2025).

Also Read : Hyundai Creta tops SUV sales in India for June 2025, marks 10 years in market

Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai has now localised the panoramic sunroof in its cars making it easily accessible and more cost-effective to produce
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai has now localised the panoramic sunroof in its cars making it easily accessible and more cost-effective to produce

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), said, “This milestone is a strong reflection of the modern Indian customer’s aspiration for premium experiences in everyday mobility. At HMIL, we have consistently worked towards democratizing global technologies and high-end features for a broader set of customers. Going forward, we shall continue with our commitment to shape the future of mobility, by blending cutting-edge technology and innovation and future-ready product offerings."

12 of 14 Hyundai cars in India get a sunroof

At present, about 12 of 14 Hyundai cars come equipped with sunroofs. Hyundai recently introduced the feature in lower variants of its cars, democratising its availability. The auto giant says the brand has localised the panoramic sunroof in its lineup, making it more easily accessible and cost-effective to produce. Interestingly, the carmaker is also offering Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its range, with nine of 14 cars equipped with the safety feature.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2025, 11:02 AM IST
