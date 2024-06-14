HT Auto
2025 BMW M5 teased before imminent launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2024, 13:07 PM
  • BMW will sell the 5 Series as a wagon as well as a sedan. It is expected that the M5 will follow the same suit.
The new BMW M5 would come with an illuminated kidney grille.
The new BMW M5 would come with an illuminated kidney grille.

After launching the new-gen 5 Series, BMW is now preparing to launch the M5 in the global market. The brand has recently teased the new version of the M5 and it is expected that BMW will sell the M5 in sedan as well as the wagon body style. We still do not know the launch date but BMW has revealed that the testing of the M5 has been finished and it is all set to reach the dealerships soon. It is expected that the new M5 could reach the Indian shores by the end of this year.

As expected, the 2025 M5 will look more aggressive than the standard 5 Series. It will boast a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. The kidney grille would be revised and it would be illuminated as well. There could be some new colour schemes on offer as well.

2025 BMW M5: Specs

The 2025 BMW M5 could be powered by the same 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine but it will get assistance from a new hybrid system. The BMW XM is already using the same powertrain and in it, the engine puts around 640 bhp of max power and 738 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the BMW M5 CS generates around 625 bhp and 750 Nm. The gearbox on duty will be an 8-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Also Read : New-gen BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase India launch confirmed on July 24

2025 BMW M5: Mechanical changes

BMW would also make mechanical changes to the M5 over the standard 5 Series. The suspension would be stiffer to improve the handling, there would be stickier tyres to improve the grip and the brakes would also be more powerful.

The brand recently also updated the 2 Series and the M2. The 2 Series got some subtle upgrades whereas the M2 got some comprehensive ones. As of now, it is expected that the M2 will make its way to the Indian market by early next year. Meanwhile, the 2 Series Coupe will be specific to select markets worldwide. India will get the 2 Series Gran Coupe instead with four doors.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2024, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: XM max M5 M5 BMW 5 Series

