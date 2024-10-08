HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2024 Nissan Magnite Vs Tata Nexon: Which Sub Compact Suv To Buy

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-compact SUV to buy

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 11:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched revising the competition with other sub-compact SUVs
Magnite vs Nexon
The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched revising the competition with other sub-compact SUVs
Magnite vs Nexon
The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched revising the competition with other sub-compact SUVs

Nissan India launched the Magnite facelift in the country at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. The Nissan Magnite facelift incorporates a plethora of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. With these changes, the Nissan Magnite facelift has revamped its competition with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Tata Nexon is undeniably the most popular SUV in this space. Thanks to this model, Tata Motors holds the lion's share in the Indian sub-compact SUV market. The new Nissan Magnite comes challenging the Nexon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift and Tata Nexon.

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon
Engine 999.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Price

The all-new Nissan Magnitre facelift comes priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon, on the other hand, comes priced between 8 lakh and 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specification

Just like the pre-facelift version, the Nissan Magnite facelift model is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the Magnite include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine churns out 78 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque.

The Tata Nexon comes available in a plethora of powertrain options. These include a petrol engine, a diesel motor and a petrol-CNG powertrain as well. The petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre engine generating 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine of Nexon generates 113 bhp power and 16 Nm torque. The SUV gets a petrol-CNG combination as well. Transmission options for Nexon include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.