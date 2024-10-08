2024 Nissan Magnite: A list of five key highlights in updated SUV

Nissan Magnite has been introduced at a price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers making it one of the most affordable SUVs in the Indian market at present. The facelifted SUV gets minor updates visually on the exterior and interior and some added features as well. Listed below is a summary of the key highlights.

1 Enhanced safety One of the most important factors when choosing a car should be the level of safety on offer. The Magnite now aims to fulfill this requirement with its enhanced safety kit as comared to the older model. The SUV now comes fitted with six airbags as standard. In addition to this, it also gets a hill-hold assist feature which proves to be pretty useful when you're driving on steeper slopes or hilly regions. For manouvering the car at slower speeds and assistance while parking the Magnite now also gets front as well as rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera is also part of the kit. A new tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also included on the vehicle to ensure that the tyres have adequate pressure at all times. The addition of an auto-dimming inside-rear view mirror also proves to be very helpful at night.

2 Renamed variants Previously, there were five variants on offer for the SUV which included- XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and a SV Kuro Edition as well. However, this time the Japanese carmaker isn't calling them by these names. Instead, the Magnite now gets the same five variant but with new names, these include- Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+.





3 Updated bumpers and lightsAt the front of the car, one can immediately notice the updated fascia. The new and redesigned grille is now wider and gets even thicker chrome inserts. A splash of piano black is also thrown in there for aesthetic purposes. The fog lamps are revised but the DRLs retain the old shape and position largely. The rear gets the same tail-lamps but with an updated smoked black look. Is Nissan a ricer at heart? Because these mods aren't very JDM. Not to forget, the redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels that are offered in a black and chrome dual-tone finish.

5 7-inch driver's display with a twist A rather tiny update but worth a mention is that the 7-inch driver's display now features updated graphics and animations. Other than that there is ambient lighting offered with multiple changeable colours and automatic climate control functionality.

