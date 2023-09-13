2023 Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelift to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Tata Motors will be launching the facelifted version of the Nexon and Nexon EV tomorrow in the Indian market. The compact SUV is one of the best sellers for Tata Motors and has been doing very well in India. The bookings for the new Nexon and Nexon EV are already open and the compact SUV has already reached the showroom floors so a person can check it out in person if he or she is interested.

Tata has revamped the variants of the Nexon. It will now be sold in Smart, Smart+, Pure +, Creative+, Fearless, and Fearless+ variants. The Smart and Fearless trim names are new whereas the Pure and Creative names are already being used for the Punch.

The compact SUV continues to come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual or a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 113 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

For the Nexon EV, Tata is now using a Gen2 electric motor that is 20 kg lighter and is smaller as well. The max rpm has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000. There are upgrades to the BMS algorithms and liquid-cooling system as well. The Medium Range version will produce 127 bhp whereas the Long Range version will produce 143 bhp. However, the torque output has decreased to 215 Nm. The top speed has been increased from 120 kmph to 150 kmph. The range on a single charge for the Long Range version is now at 465 km and 325 km for the Medium Range battery.

The exterior and the interior of the Nexon EV and Nexon have been revamped significantly. The exterior is heavily inspired by the Curvv concept. The compact SUVs now have a split headlamp setup with the turn indicator and light bar above and the main headlamp unit sitting below in the bumper. Apart from this, the Nexon EV features a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear.

The price of the Nexon is expected to start from around ₹7.50 lakh and go up to ₹15 lakh. On the other hand, the Nexon EV's price could start from around ₹15 lakh and go up to ₹20 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

