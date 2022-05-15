HT Auto
2023 Lexus UX goes hybrid, gets UXh badge and improved infotainment system

2023 Lexus UX comes with a new and better infotainment system along with multiple enhancement packages.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 02:09 PM
2023 Lexus UXh comes with two different enhancement packages on offer.
Lexus has introduced the 2023 UX premium crossover that comes with a hybrid powertrain only. Instead of an internal combustion engine, the premium crossover comes with an ICE unit paired with an electric motor. The crossover has received a new UXh badge along with other changes such as an updated and improved infotainment system. It also comes with updated steering and improved suspension systems. Lexus also claims that the crossover comes equipped with more capable safety features.

(Also read: Toyota, Lexus issue recall for 4,60,000 vehicles due to stability control issue)

The Japanese luxury car brand owned by Toyota claims that the crossover comes with two different enhancement packages - F Sport Design and F Sport Handling package. Buyers can opt for these packages as an option while purchasing the luxury entry-level crossover.

The F Sport Design largely focuses on appearance and equipment. It gets self-levelling headlights, fog lamps, cornering lights, rain-sensing wipers, a black roof panel, dark roof rails, painted wheel arch flares, a distinctive front grille, F Sport wheels, and a moon roof. Not only exterior, but inside the cabin too, but it also gets a range of distinctive features. It gets F Sport-specific parts like front sport seats, steering wheel, gear shifter, instrument cluster and pedals.

F Sport Handling package comes with features more focused on performance enhancement. It gets performance-tuned dampers, an active variable suspension system and a brace to the steering gear. Lexus claims that these changes improve the performance of the crossover and its handling as well.

Lexus also claims that the 2023 UXh drives better and quieter compared to the 2022 UX, thanks to the recalibrated steering and suspension systems along with added 20 spot welds to the body in order to improve structural rigidity.

The 2023 Lexus UXh comes with a host of changes inside its cabin. These changes include the Lexus Interface infotainment system that is already available in other models like the NX. It gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with anti-glare technology. There is a 12.3-inch unit on offer as an option. The redesigned centre console with a bigger wireless device charger and a pair of USB charging points.

The 2023 Lexus UXh comes with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 suite of driving aids across all the trims. It includes technologies like a pre-collision system, emergency steering assist, lane-tracing assist and adaptive cruise control.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 02:09 PM IST
