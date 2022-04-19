HT Auto
Toyota, Lexus issue recall for 4,60,000 vehicles due to stability control issue

Toyota, Lexus will fix the issue by updating the software of the Skid Control ECU in these vehicles at no additional cost to the customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 09:30 AM
File photo of 2021 Toyota Mirai 
Toyota has issued a safety recall for 460,000 vehicles in the US due to an issue with the stability control (VSC) system, CarScoops reported. As per an investigation conducted by Toyota, a software error leads to the VSC not switching to ‘On’ by default when the vehicle is started, under certain circumstances. This implies that the vehicle is not in compliance with applicable regulations in the US.

The vehicles that are a part of this recall include the 2020-2022 Toyota Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid models. The recall also impacts the 2020-2022 Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h+.

Both the companies will start notifying the owners of the impacted models from the middle of June. The carmakers will fix the issue by updating the software of the Skid Control ECU in these vehicles at no additional cost to the customers.

(Also read | Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit in Australia)

This isn't the only recall recently issued by Toyota. Early last month, the carmaker announced a recall of its C-HR models built between June 12, 2020, and July 26, 2021, totaling 36,558 vehicles. The SUVs were recalled because the optional front collision prevention system in them can fail and do not display an error message if there is a failure. The system is unable to detect a vehicle in front and is unable to provide warnings or braking assistance as it should.

In a separate development, Toyota Motor is aiming to launch a sport utility vehicle version of its Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America. The company has been producing its Crown sedan for nearly seven decades. This model from Toyota has remained popular in the Japanese market. The SUV is expected to arrive in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions (Read full report here).

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Mirai Lexus NX350h Lexus LS500h
