HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Planning To Bring Suv Version Of Crown Sedan, Say Sources

Toyota planning to bring SUV version of Crown sedan, say sources

Toyota aims to introduce the SUV version of its acclaimed Crown model in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2022, 02:14 PM
Toyota Crown sedan (Toyota)
Toyota Crown sedan (Toyota)
Toyota Crown sedan (Toyota)
Toyota Crown sedan

Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to launch a sport utility vehicle version of its Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America. Toyota has been producing its Crown sedan for nearly seven decades. This model from Toyota has remained popular in the Japanese market.

Toyota plans to bring this new SUV car in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions. According to a report by Reuters, Toyota is planning to sell the hybrid Crown SUV next year and this version will be exported to markets such as China and North America. The report added Toyota intends to sell the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV in its domestic market. The fully-electric version of the Toyota Crown SUV may see day's light in early 2024, however, the Japanese automaker is yet to finalise export plans for this version, shared sources.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Toyota plans a 10% global production cut in May owing to supply chain disruption)

As Toyota's part of its overhaul plans, the company will also roll out a fully remodelled sedan version of the Crown this year. Both the SUV and the sedan will be manufactured at factories in Toyota City, Japan.

Toyota Crown was the first passenger car that was developed for the company's domestic market. It was entirely manufactured in Japan. This sedan was also the first car that was exported to the United States in 1958. However, after two years Toyota was forced to suspend exports as the Crown engine wasn't capable of the speeds needed on American freeways. Toyota sold more than 2,00,000 units of this sedan in 1990 at the height of Japan's economic boom. Last year domestic annual sales plummeted to 21,000 units.

(Also read | Toyota bZ4X, rival to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, launched with 559km range)

The plan to bring various versions of this beloved model when developed in SUV form shows Toyota's seriousness towards amping its game in electrification. It had announced earlier that it would invest around $70 billion to electrify its automobiles by 2030.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2022, 02:14 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Crown EVs EV Electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron
Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as ₹80. More details here
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Toyota planning to bring SUV version of Crown sedan, say sources
Toyota planning to bring SUV version of Crown sedan, say sources
Exclusive: Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000 mark
Exclusive: Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000 mark
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, features, specs compared
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, features, specs compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city