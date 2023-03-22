2023 Hyundai Verna launched in India: 5 things to know

HT Auto
The sales in the sedan segment are no longer what they used to be. This is mainly because consumers are now preferring SUVs. However, there is still a small percentage of people who wants to buy mid-size sedans because of their comfort. Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched the new-gen Verna in the Indian market and here are five things about it one should know.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2023, 16:41 PM
Hyundai will offer the Verna in 7 monotone colours and two dual-tone colours.
With its price starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), new Hyundai Verna comes loaded with a range of tech-driven features, the prime of them being the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which include safety techs like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning among others.
The Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with a completely restyled approach at the exterior thanks to the redesigned radiator grille flanked by sharper reshaped headlamps and a sleek LED DRL running through the width of the car.
With its price starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), new Hyundai Verna comes loaded with a range of tech-driven features, the prime of them being the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which include safety techs like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning among others.
New Hyundai Verna is available with two different 1.5-litre petrol engine options, but it has no diesel motor.
2023 Hyundai Verna: Larger dimensions

The 2023 Hyundai Verna measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,475 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The wheelbase and the width are now the best in the segment.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Advanced Driver Aids System

Hyundai has added ADAS to the 2023 Verna. It comes with features such as Forward Collision Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning.

The climate control switches double up for the infotainment system as well on the new Verna
There are also other driver convenience features such as Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High Beam Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert and Lane Following Assist. Moreover, Hyundai is also offering Rear Cross- Traffic Collision and Avoidance assist.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Powertrains

The 2023 Verna will be powered by two petrol engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo petrol puts out 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque output of 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is offered with an IVT transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna vs City vs Virtus vs Slavia vs Ciaz: Price comparison

2023 Hyundai Verna: Features and safety equipment

Being a Hyundai, the 2023 Verna is packed with features. It comes with 64 colour ambient lighting, drive modes, rear curtains, paddle shifters, cruise control, smart trunk, power driver seat, wireless charger, voice enabled electric sunroof, smart key with push button to start/stop system, automatic climate control and much more.

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Verna comes with six airbags, seat belt reminders, ABS with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal, Automatic headlamps, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors and much more.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and variants

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants. There will be EX, S, SX and SX(O). The prices will start from 10.9 lakh and go up to 17.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 16:41 PM IST
