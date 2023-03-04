Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Honda City Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 Honda City launched: 5 things to know

Honda Cars India recently launched the facelifted version of the City and City e:HEV in the Indian market. There are not huge changes to the sedans. Instead, Honda has made several small changes so that the City stays competitive in an already shrinking sedan market. Here are five things that one should know about the facelifted versions of the City.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

2023 Honda City: Exterior updates

In terms of cosmetic changes, the City now gets a sporty front grille which has a chequered flag pattern. The front bumper has also been redesigned and gets a carbon-wrapped lower moulding. There are new fog lamp housings, a body-coloured trunk spoiler and a new rear bumper with a faux carbon diffuser. There are also new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Apart from this, Honda has added a new Obsidian Blue Pearl paint scheme.

2023 Honda City: Features

Honda has added new features to the 2023 City. It is now equipped with ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger.

Also Read : Honda City vs Verna vs Ciaz vs Virtus vs Slavia: Price faceoff

2023 Honda City: ADAS

Honda has also added Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS to the 2023 City. It is now equipped with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification System and Auto High Beam.

2023 Honda City: New variant and prices

Honda has added a new variant to the City range. It is the SV trim. Apart from the new trim, the City is available in V, VX and ZX variants. The prices of the 2023 City start at 11.49 lakh and goes up to 14.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

2023 Honda City: Engine

The 1.5L i-VTEC is the same unit as the outgoing version. It produces 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT. The claimed fuel efficiency figures of the engine are 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
