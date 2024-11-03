Honda City facelift to break cover soon. India debut in…

Honda is all set to take the wrap off the updated iteration of the City sedan. The Honda City facelift is slated to break cover in the Brazilian market on November 9. The updated version of the midsize sedan is expected to launch in the Indian market in 2025. The Honda City facelift comes with a plethora of cosmetic changes, which are mostly concentrated on the exterior of the sedan, while on the mechanical front, the car comes without any change.

The sedan market has shrunk significantly since the start of this decade. The demand for SUVs and crossovers has eaten into sedan and hatchback's market share. The updated iteration of City is expected to boost the sales of the sedan a bit.

Honda City facelift: Key changes

The Honda City facelift gets a new radiator grille, which is complemented by an updated bumper. The rear bumper too has been updated. Interestingly, the India-spec Honda City already comes with these bumpers. In that case, the India-spec Honda City facelift would come with a new grille. Inside that cabin, there is a white over black interior, which is very similar to what is available in the India-spec Honda City e:HEV.

The biggest change in the Brazilian market-bound updated Honda City is dual-zone climate control, which is something that would come to India as a key new USP for the sedan. The cabin also receives an updated layout. The wireless charging pad has been relocated to behind the gear shifter. Apart from these, the Brazilian Honda City now gets everything that is available in the India-spec model. This list includes the Honda Connect suite, a Level-2 ADAS suite and full LED headlamps in the top-spec model.

Honda City facelift: Powertrain

Powering the Honda City facelift would be the same engine available in the current model. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine is capable of churning out 119 bhp power and 145 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox, while there will be a CVT. The India-spec model gets a hybrid powertrain. The City e:HEV’s powertrain produces 100 bhp power and 127 Nm torque, which has an electric motor for additional boost as well for better efficiency in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

