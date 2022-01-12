2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched at 41.70 lakh. Here are all the updates

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the updated Camry Hybrid sedan in India at ₹41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Toyota Camry gets a long list of updates that covers its exterior design, cabin layout as well as feature list. Bookings for the vehicle are open online as well as at Toyota dealerships.

First introduced in the country in 2013, Toyota Camry Hybrid has found thousands of takers, and now with the launch of the refreshed model, the company is aiming for a bigger share of the sales pie here. “We are confident the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. (It is) a testament to (our) unwavering efforts towards a carbon neutral environment," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM.

Exterior highlights:

New Toyota Camry Hybrid features a new front bumper design, grille and alloy wheels, enhancing its bold and sophisticated look. The rear too gets a fresh look thanks to combination lamps with LED brake lights that are now available with a Black base extension.

The self-charging Camry hybrid electric sedan is now available in a new exterior color - Metal Stream Metallic. The new colour comes in addition to the existing color palette of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.

Interior highlights:

Interior of the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid

On the inside, the cabin gets a refreshed design and offers a floating-type bigger 9-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The design of the ornamentation has also been changed with a black engineered wood effect film that comes with a composite pattern.

Other interior features include 10-Way power adjustable driver seat, ORVM and Tilt-Telescopic steering column with memory function, wireless smartphone charger, and heads-up display. The rear seats come with recliner feature, power assisted rear sunshade, audio and AC controls on the capacitive touch panel that is placed on the rear arm rest.

Engine, battery highlights:

New Toyota Camry Hybrid sources power from a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid dynamic force engine which is paired with a powerful motor generator, delivering a combined output of 160kW (218PS). The vehicle's hybrid battery comes with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

The vehicle is offered with three driving modes - Sport, Eco and Normal. In the Sport mode, the Dynamic Force engine of the Camry improves acceleration response by non-linear throttle control. Citing a study, Toyota claims that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running upto 60% of time on electric mode, thus giving high fuel efficiency.

Vehicle architecture and safety features:

2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), providing it high body rigidity, unprecedented comfort, improved stability and superior handling.

The New Camry hybrid sedan offers a host of safety features such as nine SRS airbags, Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance and Back Sonar, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, among others.