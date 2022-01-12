In pics: 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched with host of updates 8 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 01:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday) has launched the updated 2022 Camry Hybrid sedan in India at ₹41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Toyota Camry gets a long list of updates that covers its exterior design, cabin layout as well as feature list. 2/8New Toyota Camry Hybrid features a new front bumper design, grille and alloy wheels, enhancing its bold and sophisticated look. 3/8The rear of 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid too gets a fresh look thanks to combination lamps with LED brake lights that are now available with a Black base extension. 4/82022 Toyota Camry Hybrid features newly developed 18-inch alloy wheels with bright machined finish on Dark Grey Metallic base. 5/8On the inside, new Camry Hybrid's cabin gets a refreshed design and offers a floating-type bigger 9-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Other interior features include 10-Way power adjustable driver seat, ORVM and Tilt-Telescopic steering column with memory function. 6/8The rear seats come with recliner feature, power assisted rear sunshade, audio and AC controls on the capacitive touch panel that is placed on the rear arm rest. 7/8The New Camry hybrid sedan offers a host of safety features such as nine SRS airbags, Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance and Back Sonar, Vehicle Stability Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, among others. 8/82022 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), providing it high body rigidity, unprecedented comfort, improved stability and superior handling.