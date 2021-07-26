Hyundai Creta may be due for a facelift sometime in 2022 and an image of the updated vehicle on a test run has surfaced in a South Korean site that has created a whole lot of interest. Hyundai Creta is offered in several markets across the world and has been a highly successful model in India where it was first launched in 2015.

The spy image of the Creta model on test run only shows the front portion of the vehicle till the A pillar. And although under camouflage, its front grille is clearly inspired from the latest Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz pick-up truck that have been driven out in select markets. The LEDs are in a sharp slash pattern while the headlight units sit on either side of the grille. It also appears that the wheel arch is slightly more flared than the one on the existing model.

While there is no official word on the timeline of the updated Creta's launch, India could figure prominently on the list once a decision is taken to this effect. The second-generation Creta launched here in 2020 has re-affirmed the SUVs dominance in its segment and while there have been newer rivals like Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Skoda Kushaq and even the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, Creta has managed to keep a firm hold on its crown and throne.

For the Indian market, Hyundai currently manufacturers Creta at its Chennai plant and this is also from where units are dispatched to select overseas markets - five to be exact. In all, over five lakh units of the SUV have been sold in India and another two lakh units exported from here.