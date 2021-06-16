2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta and Seltos, to launch on June 28

Skoda has announced that the much-anticipated Kushaq SUV will go on sale in the Indian market on June 28th. It will set foot in the highly competitive compact SUV segment against the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The Kushaq will be the first model to be produced out of Skoda's India 2.0 strategy. It has been developed on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. The same architecture is also being currently used to develop the Volkswagen Taigun SUV, the technical twin of the Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun is slated for India launch later this year.

2021 Skoda Kushaq design and styling:

The production-ready Kushaq was officially displayed earlier this year in India. The company says that the production model is heavily based on the concept earlier staged at the Auto Expo 2020.

It features robust-looking vertical slats that are placed inside the chunky grille at the front end. This grille uses a chrome frame and is attached to the aggressive-looking front headlamps with DRLs.

The headlamps of the Kushaq get Skoda's famed crystalline design pattern that is also found on more premium offerings from the Czech carmaker. For tail lamps, the car uses a split design and there is also a wide-spaced 'SKODA' lettering in bold that sits at the rear tailgate, making the Kushaq look very premium and upmarket.

2021 Skoda Kushaq variants and colours:

In a recent development, Skoda has informed that the Kushaq will be launched in India in three variants - Active, Ambition and Style. The Czech carmaker also announced that there will be a choice of five colour options in the form of Honey Orange, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red.

2021 Skoda Kushaq engine and transmission:

The Kuhsaq will be made available in two engine options - 1.0L, 3-cylinder, and 1.5L, 4-cylinder. Both of these options will be turbocharged petrol units. For transmission, the car will use either a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, or a seven-speed DCT. The latter is likely to be saved for the top of the trims.

2021 Skoda Kushaq expected price and rivals:

Skoda's upcoming SUV is likely to be priced in the bracket of ₹11 lakh to ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will set sight on other SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.