The third-generation luxury performance sedan comes with a host of cosmetic updates and feature addition
The new Panamera has been launched in India at ₹1.69 crore (ex-showroom)
It gets revamped headlamps with Matrix LEDs, additional air inlets, new window line etc
The cabin borrows design cue from Taycan EV
The new Panamera sedan gets a new steering wheel, an optional 10.9-inch passenger display among other features
It gets 8-way adjustable seats, Porsche Communication Management with navigation, six airbags, smartphone connectivity etc
Powering the sedan is a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 343 bhp and 500 Nm
It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds at a top speed of 270 kmph
The sedan gets an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission unit