Published May 05, 2024

The third-generation luxury performance sedan comes with a host of cosmetic updates and feature addition

The new Panamera has been launched in India at 1.69 crore (ex-showroom)

It gets revamped headlamps with Matrix LEDs, additional air inlets, new window line etc

The cabin borrows design cue from Taycan EV

The new Panamera sedan gets a new steering wheel, an optional 10.9-inch passenger display among other features

It gets 8-way adjustable seats, Porsche Communication Management with navigation, six airbags, smartphone connectivity etc

Powering the sedan is a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 343 bhp and 500 Nm

It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds at a top speed of 270 kmph

The sedan gets an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission unit
