HT Auto
Home Auto Ather Energy Reports Growth Of 224%, Inaugurates New Facility In Hosur

Ather Energy reports growth of 224%, inaugurates new facility in Hosur

Ather Energy is one of the popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. The brand sold 59,413 units from Jan to Dec 2022 registering a YoY growth of 224 per cent. To meet the rising demand in the country, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The facility, spread across 3,00,000 sq. ft. will help the brand expand its production capacity to 4,20,000 units per year in FY 2024 (April 2023 - March 2024).

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather Energy will rollout AutoHold feature on Feb 1st for Gen3 electric scooters.
Ather Energy will rollout AutoHold feature on Feb 1st for Gen3 electric scooters.
Ather Energy will rollout AutoHold feature on Feb 1st for Gen3 electric scooters.
Ather Energy will rollout AutoHold feature on Feb 1st for Gen3 electric scooters.

In 2022, Ather scooters clocked more than 389 million km, a 458 per cent increase over 2021. As of now, Bengaluru and Chennai continue to lead the total distance chart, covering over 82 million and 33 million km, respectively.

Pune has jumped up to top three cities, clocking over 25 million km in 2022. Maharashtra's EV adoption policy has played an important role in this. Markets such as New Delhi and Hyderabad are also rapidly catching up as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities continue to show strong EV adoption rates and are riding longer distances.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

One of the biggest concerns regarding EV adoption is the charging infrastructure. The company installed 634 Ather Grids, fast-charging points, bringing the total to 885, becoming the largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers. During the year, Ather Grid powered 1,89,26,771 km for riders.

Also Read : Atherstack 5.0: Everything you need to know about Ather 450's software update

In terms of sustainability, Ather scooters saved 828,399,018 cumulatively after riding 389 million km and subsequently saved almost 5,631,000 kg of CO2 emissions, a significant growth from 19,80,000 kg of CO2 saved in 2021. Therefore, saving 78,893,514 litres of petrol.

The brand also released the Gen3 versions of the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters last year. Earlier, this month Ather released the Atherstack 5.0 update for electric scooters. It brings a new user interface and new features.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy 450 Plus 450X electric vehicles electric scooters
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

In pics: 2023 BMW X1 looks meaner than ever
In pics: 2023 BMW X1 looks meaner than ever
Ola Electric launches Ola Care Subscription Plans for customers
Ola Electric launches Ola Care Subscription Plans for customers
New-Gen BMW X1 launched in India: 10 things you need to know
New-Gen BMW X1 launched in India: 10 things you need to know
Ather Energy reports growth of 224%, inaugurates new facility in Hosur
Ather Energy reports growth of 224%, inaugurates new facility in Hosur
Happy 70th anniversary, Bentley Grand Tourer!
Happy 70th anniversary, Bentley Grand Tourer!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city