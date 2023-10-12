Volvo C40 Recharge on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 64.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Volvo C40 Recharge on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 64.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Volvo C40 Recharge dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Volvo C40 Recharge on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Volvo C40 Recharge is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs in New Delhi, Lexus NX which starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs in New Delhi and Toyota bZ4X starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Volvo C40 Recharge E80 ₹ 64.18 Lakhs