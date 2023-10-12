Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo C40 Recharge on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 64.07 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volvo C40 Recharge on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 64.07 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volvo C40 Recharge dealers and showrooms in Noida for best offers.
Volvo C40 Recharge on road price breakup in Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volvo C40 Recharge is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs in Noida, Lexus NX which starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs in Noida and Toyota bZ4X starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Noida.
Variants On-Road Price Volvo C40 Recharge E80 ₹ 64.07 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price