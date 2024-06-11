Urban Cruiser TaisorPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Left Side
View all Images

TOYOTA Urban Cruiser Taisor

Launched in Apr 2024

4.0
4 Reviews
₹7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Taisor Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 cc

Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.69 kmpl

Urban Cruiser Taisor: 20.01-28.51 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 86.31 bhp

Urban Cruiser Taisor: 76.0 - 99.0 bhp

About Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Latest Update

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition launched. Check what's new
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor first drive review: Just another rebadge?

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price:

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between Rs. 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     Read More
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Variants
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price starts at ₹ 7.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Read More
    12 Variants Available
    E 1.2 Petrol MT₹7.74 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.2 Petrol MT₹8.6 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    E 1.2 CNG MT₹8.71 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT₹8.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S 1.2 Petrol AMT₹9.12 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT₹9.53 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    G 1.0 Petrol MT₹10.55 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    V 1.0 Petrol MT₹11.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone₹11.63 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    G 1.0 Petrol AT₹11.96 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    V 1.0 Petrol AT₹12.88 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone₹13.04 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.2 out of 5

    Pros

    LooksFun to driveBrand value

    Cons

    Not enough changes to the cabinFuel economy of Turbo petrol engine

    Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entered into a partnership back in 2016. And it has been proven to be quite successful for both manufacturers. In fact, Toyota revealed that between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, over 40 per cent of sales came through rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicles. The latest model to reach Toyota's stable from Maruti Suzuki is the Urban Cruiser Taisor, it is a rebranded version of the Fronx. So, how is the Taisor different from the Fronx and should you consider it over the Fronx? We got to experience the Taisor for a few hours and here is our first drive review of it.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Images

    27 images
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Colours

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Enticing silver
    Cafe white with midnight black
    Gaming grey
    Lucent orange
    Sportin red with midnight black
    Enticing silver with midnight black
    Sportin red
    Cafe white

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage20.01-28.51 kmpl
    Engine998-1197 cc
    Fuel TypePerol,CNG
    SunroofNo
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Hyundai Exter
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Tata Punch CNG
    Toyota Rumion
    Mahindra Bolero
    Nissan Magnite
    Isuzu D-Max
    Kia Sonet
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹7.74 Lakhs*
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    ₹7.3 Lakhs*
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    44 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    1
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    75 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    77.77 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    103 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    210 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    176 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    5375 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1880 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1800 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1860 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.8 meters
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 Metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.35 meters
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    210 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    1495 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Pickup Truck
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Mileage

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in India is available in Perol & CNG variant. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.79 kmpl

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024

    Popular Toyota Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor EMI

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    1
    Perfect &best look
    Comfortable and good enjine perfomence, ground clearence is superb for off road nd link roads. Recommend for the city as well as travelling. Hight mileage.. By: Shamsi (Oct 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    It looks like a giant in road
    I looks so good and engine hp is very powerful and comfort price and it's has more valuable than some other vehicles By: Len (Sept 15, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect suv for family
    Very good car good mileage cng is also good fronx copy but it is upgraded version perfect for family By: Parth Mokal (Apr 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    This is a wonder car .
    Arban cruse is a middle family’s car . It is very beautiful so it’s crazy and Osama mid size suv car and mileage super thanks.By: Manoj Kumar (Apr 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review

