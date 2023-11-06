Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Rumion on road price in Gondia starts from Rs. 12.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Rumion top variant goes up to Rs. 14.01 Lakhs in Gondia.
The lowest price model is Toyota Rumion S MT and the most priced model is Toyota Rumion S AT.
Toyota Rumion on road price breakup in Gondia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Rumion is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which starts at Rs. 8.64 Lakhs in Gondia, Maruti Suzuki XL6 which starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs in Gondia and Hyundai Stargazer starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Gondia.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Rumion S MT ₹ 12.16 Lakhs Toyota Rumion S CNG ₹ 12.80 Lakhs Toyota Rumion G MT ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Toyota Rumion S AT ₹ 14.01 Lakhs
