Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsToyotaRumionOn Road Price in Allahabad

Toyota Rumion On Road Price in Allahabad

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Allahabad
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Rumion Price in Allahabad

Toyota Rumion on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 11.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Rumion top variant goes up to Rs. 13.49 Lakhs in Allahabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Rumion S MT₹ 11.71 Lakhs
Toyota Rumion S CNG₹ 12.77 Lakhs
Toyota Rumion G MT₹ 13.00 Lakhs
Toyota Rumion S AT₹ 13.49 Lakhs
...Read More

Toyota Rumion Variant Wise Price List in Allahabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S MT
₹11.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
90,320
Insurance
50,832
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Allahabad)
11,70,652
EMI@25,162/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
S CNG
₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Manual
View breakup
G MT
₹13.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Manual
View breakup
S AT
₹13.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Toyota Rumion Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Ertiga Price in Allahabad
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
XL6 Price in Allahabad
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai Stargazer

10 Lakhs Onwards
Check Stargazer details
View similar Cars

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Toyota Rumion News

Toyota Rumion and Innova HyCross are two models among its cars which currently comes with a waiting period of more than a year depending on variants.
Innova HyCross to Rumion: Toyota cars with waiting period of more than 12 months
6 Nov 2023
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is offered with pure-petrol and CNG options
Toyota temporarily halts bookings for the Rumion CNG. Here's why
23 Sept 2023
Toyota Rumion comes as the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV.
Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key differences
29 Aug 2023
Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.
Pricing revealed: Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion launched. Check price, booking details
28 Aug 2023
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Toyota Rumion to be launched soon: 5 things to know
15 Aug 2023
View all
 Toyota Rumion News

Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details