Mercedes-Benz GLE On Road Price in Ludhiana

Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz GLE Grille
Mercedes-Benz GLE Headlight
Mercedes-Benz GLE Rear Wiper
Mercedes-Benz GLE Roof Rails
Mercedes-Benz GLE Side Mirror Body
1.13 - 1.32 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Ludhiana
GLE Price in Ludhiana

Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Crore in Ludhiana. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of 2989 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.13 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line₹ 1.15 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.29 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.27 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.34 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE Variant Wise Price List in Ludhiana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

300d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,40,000
RTO
12,59,000
Insurance
4,03,194
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ludhiana)
1,13,02,694
EMI@2,42,939/mo
300d AMG Line

₹1.15 Crore*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
400d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.29 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
450 4MATIC LWB

₹1.27 Crore*On-Road Price
2989 cc
Petrol
Automatic
450d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
X5 Price in Ludhiana
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Q8 Price in Ludhiana
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Ludhiana
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
X4 Price in Ludhiana
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
AMG GLC43 Coupe Price in Ludhiana
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.03 Cr
M2 Price in Ludhiana

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLE News

Divine chose the Emerald Green colour for the exterior. As of now, the interior colour is not known.
Rapper Divine buys Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG worth 1.85 crore
28 Dec 2024
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
30 Nov 2024
Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line brings a sportier look along with bigger front brakes and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line launched in India at 97.85 lakh
13 Aug 2024
Mona Singh taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz GLE
Actress Mona Singh brings home Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore
4 May 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
29 May 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLE FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Ludhiana is Rs. 1.34 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 14.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Ludhiana is Rs. 2.29 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Ludhiana are Rs. 4.56 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Ludhiana includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.15 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 14.29 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.56 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.34 Crore.

