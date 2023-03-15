Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 77.92 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe top variant goes up to Rs. 79.06 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a choice of
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on road price in Kanpur for 1950.0 to 1991.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 77.92 - 79.06 Lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Kanpur, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in Kanpur and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC ₹ 77.92 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC ₹ 79.06 Lakhs
