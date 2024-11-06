HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA On Road Price in Mysore

Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Right Side
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Left View
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Right View
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front View
Mercedes-Benz GLA Rear View
Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Side View
50.8 - 55.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mysore
GLA Price in Mysore

Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 61.35 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 69.35 Lakhs in Mysore. Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200₹ 61.35 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC₹ 66.75 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line₹ 69.35 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLA Variant Wise Price List in Mysore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

200

₹61.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,50,000
RTO
8,84,500
Insurance
1,99,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Mysore)
61,34,875
EMI@1,31,862/mo
220d 4MATIC

₹66.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
220d 4MATIC AMG Line

₹69.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLA Alternatives

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

49.92 Lakhs
X-Trail Price in Mysore
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs
X1 Price in Mysore
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025

Skoda Kodiaq 2025

45 - 55 Lakhs
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs
Q3 Price in Mysore
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

44.11 - 48.09 Lakhs
Fortuner Legender Price in Mysore
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

51.43 - 55.71 Lakhs
Q3 Sportback Price in Mysore

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA News

Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in two trims.
2024 GLA, the most-affordable Mercedes SUV, launched with updates in India
31 Jan 2024
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.
Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31
19 Jan 2024
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
 Mercedes-Benz GLA News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore is Rs. 69.35 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore amount to Rs. 9.93 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore are Rs. 2.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 56.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 9.93 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.51 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 69.35 Lakhs.

