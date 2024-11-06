What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore is Rs. 69.35 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore amount to Rs. 9.93 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Mysore? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Mysore are Rs. 2.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.