The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Plus and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is mainly compared to BMW iX1 which starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs in Ludhiana, Mercedes-Benz EQA which starts at Rs. 66 Lakhs in Ludhiana and Kia EV6 Facelift starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Plus ₹ 74.20 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC ₹ 81.06 Lakhs
