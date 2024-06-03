Mercedes-Benz C-Class on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 64.72 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 73.26 Lakhs in Thane.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a choice of 1496 cc Petrol and
Mercedes-Benz C-Class on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 64.72 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 73.26 Lakhs in Thane.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a choice of 1496 cc Petrol and 1993 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class on road price in Thane for 1496 cc to 1993 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 64.72 - 73.26 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz C-Class dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is mainly compared to BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Thane, Audi A6 which starts at Rs. 54.42 Lakhs in Thane and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 ₹ 64.72 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d ₹ 67.30 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d ₹ 73.26 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price